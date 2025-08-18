Evercore ISI Cuts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $125.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPR. Wall Street Zen lowered Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $114.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

