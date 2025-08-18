Evogene (EVGN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect Evogene to post earnings of ($0.63) per share and revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 102.40% and a negative net margin of 224.82%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 million.

EVGN opened at $1.35 on Monday. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

EVGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $3.50 price objective on Evogene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Evogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Evogene worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

