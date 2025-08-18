Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EE. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

NYSE EE opened at $23.79 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 49.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 716,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,003,000 after purchasing an additional 238,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 41.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 178,507 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 328.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 347,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 450,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 95,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.