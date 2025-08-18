Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Exodus Movement from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exodus Movement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Shares of EXOD stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. Exodus Movement has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $826.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXOD. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exodus Movement in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exodus Movement in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exodus Movement in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exodus Movement in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exodus Movement in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000.

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

