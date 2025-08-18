Exponent, Inc. $EXPO Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $42,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 5,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Exponent by 859.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 103.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $112,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $348,056.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,602.78. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,758 shares of company stock worth $949,848 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $69.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

