FGI Industries Q3 EPS Forecast Reduced by Northland Capmk

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FGI Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FGI Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.30). FGI Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million.
FGI Industries Price Performance
FGI Industries Company Profile
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FGI Industries
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.