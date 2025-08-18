FGI Industries Q3 EPS Forecast Reduced by Northland Capmk

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FGI Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FGI Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.30). FGI Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million.

NASDAQ FGI opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.36. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

