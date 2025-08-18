FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of FGEN opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.76. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

In other news, Director James A. Schoeneck acquired 23,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $119,484.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,106.62. This represents a 146.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in FibroGen by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77,693 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 292.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 404,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

