Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF $FCPI Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 76,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Trading Up 2.3%

FCPI opened at $47.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.33 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $231.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.