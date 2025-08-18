Financial Analysis: Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) versus MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Profitability

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A -10.66% 10.86% MiX Telematics 3.72% 8.45% 5.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. 92.7% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and MiX Telematics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$960,000.00 N/A N/A MiX Telematics $150.06 million 2.36 $4.52 million $0.25 58.20

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than Maquia Capital Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Maquia Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Maquia Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data. The company provides MiX Asset Manager, asset tracking products including generators, light towers, storage tanks and pumps, and asset management solution for visibility of corporate assets; and Matrix, a suite of mobile asset management solutions for entry-level fleets and consumers, which offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking, and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications. In addition, it offers Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection. The company delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 1,001,800 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

