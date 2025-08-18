Financial Analysis: Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) versus EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhibao Technology and EverQuote”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhibao Technology $25.27 million 1.30 $1.82 million N/A N/A EverQuote $500.19 million 1.71 $32.17 million $1.24 18.90

EverQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Zhibao Technology has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zhibao Technology and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 EverQuote 0 0 4 1 3.20

EverQuote has a consensus price target of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 38.28%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Zhibao Technology and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A EverQuote 7.57% 36.90% 24.45%

Summary

EverQuote beats Zhibao Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

