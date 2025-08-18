Financial Comparison: Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) vs. North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG – Get Free Report) and North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Construction Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A North American Construction Group $850.88 million 0.44 $32.17 million $0.87 14.16

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and North American Construction Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

North American Construction Group has higher revenue and earnings than Coil Tubing Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coil Tubing Technology and North American Construction Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 North American Construction Group 0 4 0 1 2.40

Profitability

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and North American Construction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A North American Construction Group 2.82% 17.15% 4.16%

Summary

North American Construction Group beats Coil Tubing Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coil Tubing Technology

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments. It also offers mine management services for thermal coal mines; and construction and operations support services in the Canadian oil sands region. In addition, the company provides fully maintained heavy equipment rentals and full service mine operations support at metallurgical and thermal coal mines; heavy equipment rentals to iron ore, gold and lithium producers; and heavy equipment maintenance, component remanufacturing, and full equipment rebuild services to mining companies and other heavy equipment operators, as well as supplies production-critical components to the mining and construction industry. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a heavy equipment fleet of 900 units. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

