Financial Review: Chain Bridge Bancorp (CBNA) vs. Its Peers

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) is one of 132 public companies in the “BANKS – NORTHEAST” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Chain Bridge Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chain Bridge Bancorp 35.57% 15.37% 1.40% Chain Bridge Bancorp Competitors 12.47% 7.08% 0.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Chain Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chain Bridge Bancorp 0 2 0 1 2.67 Chain Bridge Bancorp Competitors 460 2539 1924 111 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chain Bridge Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Chain Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.6667, indicating a potential upside of 9.19%. As a group, “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies have a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Chain Bridge Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chain Bridge Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chain Bridge Bancorp $56.58 million $20.95 million 7.19 Chain Bridge Bancorp Competitors $469.63 million $53.35 million 13.53

Chain Bridge Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chain Bridge Bancorp. Chain Bridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management, payments, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

