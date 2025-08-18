Financial Review: Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) and MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) and MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Eastern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Eastern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Eastern pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MSA Safety Incorporporated pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Eastern pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSA Safety Incorporporated pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MSA Safety Incorporporated has increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years. Eastern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Eastern has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety Incorporporated has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eastern and MSA Safety Incorporporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern -3.06% 10.44% 5.38% MSA Safety Incorporporated 15.15% 26.03% 13.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastern and MSA Safety Incorporporated”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern $269.05 million 0.49 -$8.53 million ($1.32) -16.30 MSA Safety Incorporporated $1.81 billion 3.67 $284.97 million $7.01 24.18

MSA Safety Incorporporated has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern. Eastern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSA Safety Incorporporated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eastern and MSA Safety Incorporporated, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern 0 0 0 0 0.00 MSA Safety Incorporporated 0 3 2 0 2.40

MSA Safety Incorporporated has a consensus price target of $189.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. Given MSA Safety Incorporporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSA Safety Incorporporated is more favorable than Eastern.

Summary

MSA Safety Incorporporated beats Eastern on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries. It also provides rotary latches, compression latches, draw latches, hinges, camlocks, key switches, padlocks, and handles; and development and program management services for custom electromechanical and mechanical systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and customer applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures proprietary vision technology for OEMs and aftermarket applications, as well as offers aftermarket components to the heavy- and medium-duty truck, motorhome, and bus markets. The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide. The company's core product offerings include fixed gas and flame detection systems, such as gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors; breathing apparatus products, including self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, such as confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its products under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

