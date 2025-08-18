Financial Review: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

QCR has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chester Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

70.0% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QCR and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 19.43% 11.71% 1.30% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QCR and Chester Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 4 0 3.00 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

QCR currently has a consensus price target of $87.3750, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QCR and Chester Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $597.39 million 2.12 $113.85 million $6.64 11.26 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Summary

QCR beats Chester Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

