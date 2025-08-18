Financial Survey: NOV (NYSE:NOV) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and NOV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 9 0 2.90 NOV 3 8 7 0 2.22

Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus target price of $41.10, indicating a potential upside of 18.14%. NOV has a consensus target price of $16.5625, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. Given NOV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NOV is more favorable than Kodiak Gas Services.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services $1.16 billion 2.63 $49.90 million $0.90 38.66 NOV $8.87 billion 0.51 $635.00 million $1.22 9.99

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and NOV”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NOV has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services. NOV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Gas Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and NOV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services 6.48% 10.35% 3.20% NOV 5.36% 7.25% 4.15%

Dividends

Kodiak Gas Services pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. NOV pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kodiak Gas Services pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NOV pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kodiak Gas Services has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NOV has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kodiak Gas Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of NOV shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of NOV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kodiak Gas Services has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOV has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services beats NOV on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About NOV

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits. It also offers equipment and technologies for hydraulic fracture stimulation, including downhole multistage fracturing tools, pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration and injection units, flowline, and manifolds; coiled tubing units, and wireline units and tools; connections and liner hangers; onshore production consists of composite pipe, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production, such as floating production systems and subsea production technologies, as well as manufactures industrial pumps and mixers. In addition, the company provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; jacking systems; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; mud pumps; pressure control equipment; drives and generators; rig instrumentation and control systems; mooring, anchor, and deck handling machinery; equipment components for offshore wind construction vessels; and pipelay and construction systems. Further, the company offers spare parts, repair, and rentals as well as comprehensive remote equipment monitoring, technical support, field service, and customer training. The company was formerly known as National Oilwell Varco, Inc. and changed its name to NOV Inc. in January 2021. NOV Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

