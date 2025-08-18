Financial Survey: PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Prologic Mgmt (OTCMKTS:PRLO)

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) and Prologic Mgmt (OTCMKTS:PRLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROS and Prologic Mgmt”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $342.71 million 2.05 -$20.48 million ($0.22) -66.36 Prologic Mgmt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Prologic Mgmt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

This table compares PROS and Prologic Mgmt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -2.09% N/A -1.82% Prologic Mgmt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PROS and Prologic Mgmt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 3 6 0 2.67 Prologic Mgmt 0 0 0 0 0.00

PROS currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.36%. Given PROS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than Prologic Mgmt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Prologic Mgmt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PROS beats Prologic Mgmt on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing. It also provides PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, which offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; PROS Dynamic Ancillary Pricing, an AI-based reinforcement learning algorithm; PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer that enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, policies, and payments; and PROS Corporate Sales, a solution that enables airlines to create commercial agreements with corporate customers. In addition, the company provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; PROS Dynamic Offers; and PROS Digital Offer Marketing solutions comprising airTRFX, airModules, airWire, and airSEM platforms. Further, it provides software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, maintenance, and support services. The company markets and sells its solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and consumables, beverages, healthcare, insurance, technology, and travel through its direct sales force, partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Prologic Mgmt

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

