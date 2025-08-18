First Majestic Silver’s (AG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.75 price target on the mining company’s stock.

AG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -887.11 and a beta of 0.72. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.25 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 58,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

