First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 557,000 shares, agrowthof106.4% from the July 15th total of 269,800 shares. Approximately1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 477,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 477,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $89.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $92.58.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
