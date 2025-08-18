First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 557,000 shares, agrowthof106.4% from the July 15th total of 269,800 shares. Approximately1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 477,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 477,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $89.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $92.58.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,065,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,757,000 after purchasing an additional 220,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,354,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,841,000 after purchasing an additional 700,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 813,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,484,000 after purchasing an additional 218,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 802,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 180,581 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.