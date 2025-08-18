FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut FitLife Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ FTLF opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.79. FitLife Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FitLife Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTLF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FitLife Brands by 6,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of FitLife Brands by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

