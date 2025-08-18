Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 32.1% – Here’s What Happened

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 32.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.35. 866,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 594% from the average session volume of 124,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Focus Graphite Trading Up 32.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.