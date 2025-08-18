Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Up 32.1% – Here’s Why

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 32.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 866,567 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 594% from the average daily volume of 124,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Focus Graphite Trading Up 32.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

