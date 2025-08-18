Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Up 32.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) shot up 32.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.35. 866,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 594% from the average session volume of 124,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The stock has a market cap of C$29.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
