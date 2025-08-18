FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 52.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 104.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,873.30. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

