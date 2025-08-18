Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday.
Forte Biosciences Stock Up 6.9%
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
