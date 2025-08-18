Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBIN opened at $58.69 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

