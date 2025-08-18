Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Head to Head Contrast

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Franklin Covey and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification 0 1 0 1 3.00

Franklin Covey currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.12%. Given Franklin Covey’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey 3.81% 19.08% 6.12% Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Franklin Covey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Covey and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey $287.23 million 0.85 $23.40 million $0.79 24.51 Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification $6.75 billion 2.15 $616.15 million N/A N/A

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Covey has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Covey beats Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing services for manufacturing and process industries; inspection services for products, services, assets, and installations, as well as various services designed to control quality, verify quantity, and meet regulatory requirements; and certification services for management systems, products, and people. The company serves automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities industries, as well as financial services and public sectors. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

