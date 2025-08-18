Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Freshpet worth $38,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,585.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

FRPT opened at $61.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson set a $101.00 price objective on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.