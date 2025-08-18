Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Freshpet worth $38,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,585.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.
Freshpet Price Performance
FRPT opened at $61.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson set a $101.00 price objective on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.36.
Freshpet Profile
Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
