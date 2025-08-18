Fulgent Genetics, Inc. $FLGT Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,340 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 122.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 106.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $198,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Fulgent Genetics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $38,471.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 372,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,840.74. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $650.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.83. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

