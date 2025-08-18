Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 850.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.47 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 599,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,467.82. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

