Futu (FUTU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $539.76 million for the quarter.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Futu had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 23.07%. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $174.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. Futu has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $179.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 103.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.13.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

