Futu (FUTU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $539.76 million for the quarter.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Futu had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 23.07%. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $174.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. Futu has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $179.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92.
FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.13.
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
