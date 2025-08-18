FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ADVM Issued By Chardan Capital

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.77) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.63). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.77. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.10).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 474,253 shares in the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,696,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 366,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 104,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 92,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 90.3% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

