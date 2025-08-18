FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Southland Issued By Sidoti Csr

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southland in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Southland’s current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Southland’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLND opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Southland has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southland by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 19,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the fourth quarter valued at $4,157,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Southland by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southland in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

