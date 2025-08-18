FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Southland Issued By Sidoti Csr

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southland in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Southland’s current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Southland’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SLND opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Southland has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.
