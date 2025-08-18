FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:BYD Issued By Desjardins

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.22. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$244.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens raised Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$259.18.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

TSE:BYD opened at C$216.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$205.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$212.96. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$186.10 and a 1-year high of C$258.17.

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$201.74 per share, with a total value of C$30,261.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

