FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Harrow Issued By HC Wainwright

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harrow in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HROW. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harrow in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.28 and a beta of 0.41. Harrow has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Harrow by 4.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Harrow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Harrow by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

