FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Wabtec Issued By Zacks Research

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wabtec in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $8.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.65. The consensus estimate for Wabtec’s current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wabtec’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WAB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $189.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.04.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.35, for a total value of $189,028.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,122,033.10. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $603,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 60,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,153,472.50. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,767 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,194,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,612,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 7,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 527,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,471,000 after buying an additional 521,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,532,000 after buying an additional 493,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

