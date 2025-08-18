FY2025 EPS Estimate for Organigram Global Reduced by Analyst

Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Organigram Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Organigram Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram Global’s FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Organigram Global alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Organigram Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Organigram Global Trading Down 8.3%

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Organigram Global has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. Organigram Global had a net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Organigram Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 124,356 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Organigram Global by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Organigram Global by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40,753 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organigram Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Organigram Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organigram Global

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.