FY2025 EPS Estimate for Tourmaline Bio Decreased by Analyst

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.85) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.15). The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

TRML has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ TRML opened at $22.57 on Monday. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $579.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 34.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 148.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

