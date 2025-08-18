FY2025 EPS Estimates for Adherex Technologies Cut by Wedbush

Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adherex Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Adherex Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adherex Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million.

FENC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Adherex Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adherex Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adherex Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Adherex Technologies Price Performance

FENC opened at $8.36 on Monday. Adherex Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adherex Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Adherex Technologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Adherex Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Adherex Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adherex Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 327,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adherex Technologies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adherex Technologies

In related news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,878 shares in the company, valued at $452,053.02. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,119 shares of company stock worth $254,546 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adherex Technologies Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

