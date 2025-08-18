FY2025 EPS Estimates for CATX Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CATX. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4%

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

