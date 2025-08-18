FY2025 EPS Estimates for Electrovaya Increased by Analyst

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a research note issued on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Electrovaya had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELVA

Electrovaya Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ELVA opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Electrovaya has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electrovaya by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 395,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Electrovaya by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in Electrovaya by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electrovaya by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 308,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Electrovaya by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.