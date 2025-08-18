FY2025 EPS Estimates for Precigen Reduced by HC Wainwright

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.87. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

