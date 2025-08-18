FY2025 EPS Forecast for Auto Prop Reit Lowered by Analyst

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Friday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

