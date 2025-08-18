Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GAMB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 1,968.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 21,963.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 653.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

