Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAMB opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.93 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,968.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 21,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.