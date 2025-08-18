Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Gambling.com Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $299.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,802,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 747,559 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 463,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.