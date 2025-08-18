Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $53.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.1607.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

