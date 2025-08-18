GDS (GDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. GDS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $375.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. GDS had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GDS Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $31.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. GDS has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of GDS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
