GDS (GDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. GDS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $375.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. GDS had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDS Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $31.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. GDS has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in GDS by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,004,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after buying an additional 3,062,658 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 12.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 601,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 64,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 30.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 89,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of GDS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

