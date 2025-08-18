Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genasys from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Genasys Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.59. Genasys has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 214.49% and a negative net margin of 92.19%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. Analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Genasys by 170.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Genasys by 32.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 674,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 164,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 114.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 4.8% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,030,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 322,373 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

