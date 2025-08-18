Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMAB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 124.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 124.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

