Getty Realty Corporation $GTY Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Getty Realty by 468.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. Getty Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.48%.

About Getty Realty

